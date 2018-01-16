Want to help people in need? Purposity links you to people in your community

If you’ve ever wanted to make an immediate impact and help someone local in need, now there’s a really simple way to do it.

Purposity is purpose through generosity. The website links you with the stories of those nearby in need. Atlanta Public Schools Homeless Liaison Tonya Malone said since partnering with Purposity last year, the needs of more than 900 students have been met.

“We're able to meet the basic needs that we weren't able to meet before, that we would have to wait for donations for,” Malone said.

Basic needs like socks, coats and clean sheets.

Here’s how it works: after signing up on the website, you’ll get a text message every time a new need is posted.

“You click ‘I want to meet this need,’” Malone explained. “You click through Amazon. The items come to APS, me. I then make sure the families get the items.”

For less than $9 you can provide someone a pack of shirts. For less than $40 you’ll help a homeless student buy detergent to do laundry. And for less than $15 you’ll help an APS student and his family buy dryer sheets to ensure he has clean clothes to go to school in.

Malone said organizations do donate supplies, but only during certain times of the year. Need has no season.

“Like with the weather now, it just hit really early and suddenly kids don’t have coats,” Malone said. “So we can do that through Purposity or a homeless student that doesn’t have the funds to get cleats to play football, you can get that through Purposity.”

The students are kept anonymous, and every need APS has posted has been met.

