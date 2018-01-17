Snow falls across metro Atlanta - CBS46 News

Snow falls across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA

As most of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, a state of emergency has been issued and several schools and businesses have closed or are running on delays.

As the snow falls, take a look at pictures across metro Atlanta, sent in by CBS46 viewers.

