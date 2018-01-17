Woman charged with leaving children in vehicle at Home Depot

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her small children inside a cold vehicle while she shopped at a Home Depot location in Atlanta.More >
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her small children inside a cold vehicle while she shopped at a Home Depot location in Atlanta.More >
The three individuals were charged in a 17-count indictment including violations of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident.More >
The three individuals were charged in a 17-count indictment including violations of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident.More >
Police are investigating a homicide in Gwinnett County. The incident occurred on Rockbridge Court and Jimmy Cater Blvd.More >
Police are investigating a homicide in Gwinnett County. The incident occurred on Rockbridge Court and Jimmy Cater Blvd.More >
Authorities say a male victim was shot multiple times in the back.More >
Authorities say a male victim was shot multiple times in the back.More >
Police are warning people about a scam involving a con man who is allegedly ripping people off of thousands of dollars, all under the guise of fixing their credit.More >
Police are warning people about a scam involving a con man who is allegedly ripping people off of thousands of dollars, all under the guise of fixing their credit.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
Scattered snow will continue through the early morning hours in north Georgia as temperatures continue to fall.More >
Scattered snow will continue through the early morning hours in north Georgia as temperatures continue to fall.More >
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...More >
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...More >
As most of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, a state of emergency has been issued and several schools and businesses have closed or are running on delays.More >
As most of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, a state of emergency has been issued and several schools and businesses have closed or are running on delays.More >
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >