Animal abuse charges for man who left puppy to die in cold weather

A man is facing animal abuse charges after police say he left a puppy inside a cage in sub-zero temperatures, causing the dog's death.

Bobby Kyle Nelms, 24, faces felony animal abuse charges after a neighbor called police. The neighbor says he saw the puppy's body on the porch and called police.

Police say Nelms told them he didn't like dogs inside the house and couldn't understand why the dog's death was his fault.

It is unclear when Nelms is expected in court.

