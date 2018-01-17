Winter weather causing traffic nightmare in metro Atlanta

Several crashes across metro Atlanta are causing traffic nightmares as many roads are closed or have lanes blocked.

I-85

Separate crashes have closed different section of I-85 in both Gwinnett and Jackson counties.

The first crash is blocking all southbound lanes of the roadway near the intersection of Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett County. That crash is involving two trucks.

No word on if any injuries have been sustained. GDOT says the roadway will reopen around 2 p.m.

Just a short distance away, a crash involving a truck has forced the closure of the southbound lanes of I-85 at SR 53 in Jackson County.

No word on if any injuries were sustained in that crash.

GDOT says the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 11 a.m.

There are also several crashes along the highway that have closed at least one lane of traffic to commuters in the southern portion of the CBS46 viewing area.

I-20

A crash involving a disabled vehicle and a truck has forced the closure of all lanes on WB I-20 at Mile Marker 87 in Newton County. That crash is expected to be cleared soon.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

