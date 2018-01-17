Man who poured gas on girlfriend and lit her on fire sentenced to life in prison

A man who poured gasoline on his girlfriend and lit her on fire will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life in prison.

Mervin Woodard, 40, was found guilty on multiple felony charges in connection to the case, which happened at the victim's home in June of 2016.

According to police, Woodard was waiting for the victim at her home and when she arrived, he grabbed her, threw gasoline on her and set her on fire. He then drove her to Grady Hospital and dropped her off.

The victim suffered horrible burns over much of her body and spent two weeks in a coma as doctors worked to save her life.

