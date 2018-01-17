As most of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, a state of emergency has been issued and several schools and businesses have closed or are running on delays.

As most of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, a state of emergency has been issued and several schools and businesses have closed or are running on delays.

Officer stable after being struck by car while responding to traffic crash in Buckhead

An Atlanta Police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a traffic crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lenox and Peachtree roads in Buckhead.

Not much is known about what led up to the crash but CBS46 has been told the officer was alert, conscious and breathing when transported to an area hospital.

APD said the officer was transported to Grady Hospital in significant pain and is in stable condition at this time. The officer has since been released. The name of the officer has not been released.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.