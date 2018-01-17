Man bound and gagged during home invasion fatally shot trying to flee

Three suspects are in custody and police are searching for one more in connection to a home invasion that turned deadly on Monday.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Mulberry Street in Jackson.

Police say the four suspects, two armed men and two women, went to the victim's home and tied him up. The victim's roommate was home at the time and when the suspects went to rob him, the victim was able to free his hands and took off running from the home.

The two armed suspects then opened fire on the man, instantly killing him.

One of the male suspects and the two women were taken into custody. The fourth suspect is currently being sought by police. Two of the three suspects in custody have been identified as Sharrod Ross and Kaitlin Hulsey. The other female suspect is a juvenile and has not been identified. All three are being charged with felony murder, armed robbery, and false imprisonment.

Police have not determined the identity of the fourth suspect but say he may go by the nicknames Low or D.G.

If you have any information on the suspect still on the loose, you're asked to contact the Butts County Sheriff's Office at 770-775-8216. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

