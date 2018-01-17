Gov. Nathan Deal: State government offices closed Thursday in 83 counties impacted by weather

As most of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, a state of emergency has been issued and several schools and businesses have closed or are running on delays.

Gov. Nathan Deal has announced that state government offices will be closed on Thursday for non-essential personnel in the 83 counties impacted by weather.

“Our top priority is to ensure the safety of Georgians and to allow the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to continue doing its job,” said Deal in a statement. “Due to yesterday’s winter weather and continued freezing temperatures, ice continues accumulating on our roadways. GDOT is responsible for the maintenance of more than 17,900 miles of state roads and interstates. Currently, there are more than 12,800 miles remaining to be cleared and treated. In light of this, I urge people to stay home, stay safe and remain off our roadways. We will continue monitoring the weather and will provide updates as necessary.”

Acting on a recommendation from the state Emergency Operations Command, state government will remain closed for non-essential personnel tomorrow, Jan. 18, across the 83 counties impacted by winter weather. More here: https://t.co/mRpRs65jkm pic.twitter.com/w6dsmshzCQ — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 17, 2018

