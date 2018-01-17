Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms urges public to remain indoors; city opens three warming centers

As most of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, a state of emergency has been issued and several schools and businesses have closed or are running on delays.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is urging the public to use caution and remain indoors Wednesday while extremely low temperatures and hazardous road conditions persist.

The City of Atlanta has opened its Joint Operations Center to coordinate preparation and response to the ongoing winter weather event.

The Dept. of Public Works began pre-treating priority one and two routes and bridges prior to precipitation beginning on Tuesday night and will continue to work around the clock until roads are clear. Public Works sent out 11 salt spreaders and deployed 104 tons of salt and applied 48,000 gallons of brine.

Solid waste collection will be delayed by two days because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and inclement weather. This change will affect Tuesday through Friday collections, including recycling and trimming collections. Tuesday collection will now occur on Thursday, Wednesday collection will now occur on Friday, Thursday collection will now occur on Saturday and Friday collection will now occur on Sunday.

The City of Atlanta has also opened three warming centers which will remain open until temperatures increase and conditions change. Anyone is welcome, and anyone seeking transportation to a warming center is asked to call 4040-546-2710 for assistance.

The warming centers are located at:

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30331;

Central Park Recreational Center, 400 Merrits Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30308; and

Grant Park Recreation Center, 537 Park Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

“The City of Atlanta, along with the metro region, is experiencing dangerously low temperatures and hazardous road conditions due to ice and snowfall. We ask that the public use caution, and remain indoors and off the roadways as much as possible while the City works to treat and clear the roads,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The City has opened three emergency warming centers to ensure that anyone needing shelter has a place to go. These facilities will remain open while temperatures are dangerously low, and all are welcome to seek shelter.”

