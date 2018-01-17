As most of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory, a state of emergency has been issued and several schools and businesses have closed or are running on delays.

What you need to know when driving in the snow

The Atlanta Mayor's Office of Emergency Preparedness has some tips for you for driving in the snow and also what you should keep in your vehicle in case you get stranded.

Driving in the Snow

Mobile winter ready kit

Our friends at Chevrolet also sent these tips to help you navigate through snow and ice:

Braking and traction — most of us underestimate just how much snow and ice affect grip. Snow has 50% less grip than a dry surface, and ice has 75% less grip. If it’s slippery on the walk to the car, it’s slippery on the roads, so adjust your braking and the quickness of your turns accordingly.

— most of us underestimate just how much snow and ice affect grip. Snow has 50% less grip than a dry surface, and ice has 75% less grip. If it’s slippery on the walk to the car, it’s slippery on the roads, so adjust your braking and the quickness of your turns accordingly. Take a look at the temperature -- It’s natural to suppose that the colder the temperature, the more dangerous the roads, but quite the contrary. The coldest/hardest ice is actually sticky, which slightly improves traction. The most dangerous and slippery road conditions often occur between 28 degrees and 34 degrees. As cars drive over the snow and ice, it melts a bit, and makes things even more slippery.

It’s natural to suppose that the colder the temperature, the more dangerous the roads, but quite the contrary. The coldest/hardest ice is actually sticky, which slightly improves traction. The most dangerous and slippery road conditions often occur between 28 degrees and 34 degrees. As cars drive over the snow and ice, it melts a bit, and makes things even more slippery. Get comfortable -- It’s cold outside, but it shouldn’t be freezing in your car. So, take off that bulky coat and those thick gloves. Gloves mute the feedback from the steering wheel, and make controls more difficult and a bulky coat restricts arm movements.

It’s cold outside, but it shouldn’t be freezing in your car. So, take off that bulky coat and those thick gloves. Gloves mute the feedback from the steering wheel, and make controls more difficult and a bulky coat restricts arm movements. Oh, and those HUGE snow boots? -- They’re a problem. It’s hard to feel the pedals under your feet and you’re more likely to hit the wrong pedal — especially in an emergency situation. If you need to, carry a pair of sneakers in the car and switch them out when you get inside.

-- They’re a problem. It’s hard to feel the pedals under your feet and you’re more likely to hit the wrong pedal — especially in an emergency situation. If you need to, carry a pair of sneakers in the car and switch them out when you get inside. Since we’re talking about heat — you don’t want to overheat yourself, either. Keeping the inside of your car too warm can make you drowsy. You should remain alert at all times when driving, especially in winter conditions. Get warm, but then scale back the temperature controls to around 72 degrees.

