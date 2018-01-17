Major Atlanta school districts closed Thursday because of winter weather, road conditions

Atlanta Public Schools will remain closed on Thursday due to winter weather and road conditions.

Due to inclement weather including continued extreme cold temperatures and icy road conditions, all APS campuses and administrative offices will remain closed. The Atlanta Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday has also been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

APS anticipates students returning to schools on Friday. Parents, caregivers, and employees are encouraged to be mindful of road conditions and to exercise caution when traveling throughout the metro Atlanta area.

APS takes the safety and security of all our students and staff very seriously. We will continue to monitor the weather forecast and will keep parents and staff updated via the APS website, robocalls, the media, and other communications channels on any potential weather impact on future school schedules.

For APS charter schools, parents, caregivers, and employees are encouraged to contact their schools directly for scheduling information.

Fulton County Schools will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather and road conditions.

Gwinnett County Schools will be closed Thursday.

Henry County Schools will be closed Thursday.

Cobb County Schools will be closed Thursday.

Clayton County Schools will be closed Thursday.

Paulding County schools closed Thursday.

For a full list of school closures, please click this LINK.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.