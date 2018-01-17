Several DeKalb Co. roads closed due to weather, dangerous condit - CBS46 News

Several DeKalb Co. roads closed due to weather, dangerous conditions

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Because of ice and snow, many roads in DeKalb County closed at noon. 

County crews are assessing roads and clearing. Most roads are slick and dangerous and residents have been advised to stay home. 

Status

Road Closed

From Cross Street

To Cross Street

Emergency Vehicles Only 

Rock Springs Road / Panola Road 

Closed 

Glenwood Road 

LaMesa Rd 

Hollyhock Rd 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

3600 Panthersville Road 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

Houston Mill Rd  

Clifton Rd 

LaVista Rd 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

River Road 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

Evans Mill Road 

Salem Road 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

Clifton Road / Briarcliff Road 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

N. Hariston / Fieldridge Ct 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

Clairmont Road / Desmond Road 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

Snapfinger Road / Panola Road 

Closed 

Rock Chapel Road / LIB 

Emergency Vehicles Only 

Hwy 78 (Stone Mountain Hwy) WB bridges 

Interstate 285 

West Park Place (1/2 mile North of Stone Mountain) 

Open 

Rockbridge Rd 

Rowland Rd 

Allgood Rd 

Open 

Clifton Road 

CDC Parkway  

Briarcliff Road 

Open 

1670 Clairmont Road (In front of V.A)  

Open 

North Decatur Road / Webster Road 

Open 

Snapfinger Woods / Panola Road 

Open 

South Indian Creek / Covington Hwy 

Open 

S. Harriston Road / Redan Road 

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46