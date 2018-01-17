Several DeKalb Co. roads closed due to weather, dangerous conditions

Because of ice and snow, many roads in DeKalb County closed at noon.

County crews are assessing roads and clearing. Most roads are slick and dangerous and residents have been advised to stay home.

Status Road Closed From Cross Street To Cross Street Emergency Vehicles Only Rock Springs Road / Panola Road Closed Glenwood Road LaMesa Rd Hollyhock Rd Emergency Vehicles Only 3600 Panthersville Road Emergency Vehicles Only Houston Mill Rd Clifton Rd LaVista Rd Emergency Vehicles Only River Road Emergency Vehicles Only Evans Mill Road Salem Road Emergency Vehicles Only Clifton Road / Briarcliff Road Emergency Vehicles Only N. Hariston / Fieldridge Ct Emergency Vehicles Only Clairmont Road / Desmond Road Emergency Vehicles Only Snapfinger Road / Panola Road Closed Rock Chapel Road / LIB Emergency Vehicles Only Hwy 78 (Stone Mountain Hwy) WB bridges Interstate 285 West Park Place (1/2 mile North of Stone Mountain) Open Rockbridge Rd Rowland Rd Allgood Rd Open Clifton Road CDC Parkway Briarcliff Road Open 1670 Clairmont Road (In front of V.A) Open North Decatur Road / Webster Road Open Snapfinger Woods / Panola Road Open South Indian Creek / Covington Hwy Open S. Harriston Road / Redan Road

