Georgia Highway 211 in Hall Co. closed for vehicle removal

Old Winder Highway, also known as Georgia Highway 211, is closed to through traffic from GA 53 to the intersection of Union Church Road until temperatures warm enough to remove 20 vehicles.

Questions regarding the road closure may be directed to the Hall County Emergency Operations Center at 770-718-3300. That's also the number to call for non-emergency calls, such as impassable roads, status inquiries, etc. As always, in the event of any life-threatening emergency or need, 911 should be contacted.

