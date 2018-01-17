Wind chill advisory for Atlanta until 10 a.m. Thursday

A wind chill advisory is in effect for northwest Georgia -- including metro Atlanta -- until 10 a.m. Thursday.

What does it mean?

A combination of cold temperatures and gusty winds will produce dangerously cold wind chills as low is -5 degrees in metro Atlanta Thursday morning.

Try and avoid staying outdoors for long periods of time. Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Black ice

The winter weather advisory for metro Atlanta has expired, however, you should still watch out for black ice. Any water on roadways tonight and Thursday morning will freeze.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in metro Atlanta Thursday afternoon.

