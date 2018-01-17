NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Il Giallo Freebie Friday Sweepstakes begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on FRIDAY, JANUARY 19, 2018 and ends FRIDAY, JANUARY 19, 2018. Entries must be received by 7:30 a.m. E.T. on FRIDAY, JANUARY 19, 2018 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor(s): WGCL-TV/Meredith Corporation, 425 14TH St., Atlanta, GA 30318; Il Giallo Osteria & Bar, 5920 Roswell Rd B-118, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

ENTRY: Watch CBS46 News between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on WGCL-TV on FRIDAY, JANUARY 19, 2018. A video and audio announcement will provide the code word. Then go to www.cbs46.com, click on the FREEBIE FRIDAY link to complete the registration and enter the correct code word to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per code word. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL-TV/WPCH TV viewing area, in the following counties: BANKS BARROW, BARTOW, BUTTS, CARROLL, CHATTOOGA, CHEROKEE, CLARKE, CLAYTON, COBB, COWETA, DAWSON, DEKALB, DOUGLAS, FANNIN, FAYETTE, FLOYD, FORSYTH, FULTON, GILMER, GORDON, GREENE, GWINNETT, HABERSHAM, HALL, HARALSON, HEARD, HENRY, JACKSON, JASPER, LAMAR, LUMPKIN, MADISON, MERIWETHER, MORGAN, NEWTON, OCONEE, OGLETHORPE, PAULDING, PICKENS, PIKE, POLK, PUTNAM, RABUN, ROCKDALE, SPALDING, TOWNS, TROUP, UNION, UPSON, WALTON, WHITE, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGCL-TV/WPCH TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about FRIDAY, JANUARY 19, 2018 at approximately 7:35 a.m. E.T., WGCL-TV will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received containing a correct code word. One (1) winner will receive four (4) $50.00 gift cards to Il Giallo Osteria & Bar (5920 Roswell Rd B-118, Sandy Springs, GA 30328). Gift cards expire on Friday, 8/31/August 31, 2018 and cannot be used on holidays. Approximate retail value of prize is $200.00. Transportation and gratuity not included.

Winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 10:05 a.m. E.T. on or about FRIDAY, JANUARY 19, 2018. Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at the WGCL-TV address during business hours within ten (10) days of notification. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from all remaining entries containing a correct code word. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received containing a correct code word prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WGCL-TV and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WGCL-TV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WGCL-TV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.cbs46.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Il Giallo Osteria & Bar uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy below. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner will be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct code word. If a winner has not been confirmed by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 89, 2018 Sponsors will donate tickets to Hands on Atlanta or another 501c3 at WGCL-TV’s discretion. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 89, 2018 to Winner’s List/Il Giallo Freebie Friday Sweepstakes at the WGCL-TV address above.

WGCL-TV Terms of Service applies to all entries .

This promotion is powered by Second Street Media Inc. Second Street Media Inc. does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Second Street Media Inc. before entering or participating in this promotion.

http://secondstreet.com/privacy-policy/

http://secondstreet.com/terms-of-use/

Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy governs the manner in which Victory Hospitality Group, LLC d/b/a il Giallo Osteria & Bar (“ Victory ”) collects, uses, maintains and discloses information collected from users (each, a “ User ”) of the ilgialloatl.com website (the “ Site ”). By accessing or using the Site, you acknowledge that you have read, understood and accept the terms of this Privacy Policy. This privacy policy applies to the Site and all products and services offered by Victory through the Site. This Privacy Policy was last updated on January 1, 2018.

Information You Voluntarily Provide Victory

You may use the Site anonymously without providing Victory with any information about yourself. Victory only collects personally identifiable information that you voluntarily provide, such as when you register on the Site to be an insider or join the wine club, respond to a survey, fill out a form, make payment through the Site, or in connection with other activities, services, features or resources Victory may make available on the Site. Examples of such personally identifiable information that you provide to us may include, among other information, your name, physical address, email address, phone number, credit card number, credit card security number and website user name. Users may decline to supply personally identifiable information, however this may prevent them from engaging in certain Site related activities such as the wine club.



Other Information Victory Collects

When you visit the Site, Victory may automatically collect some information about your visit using cookies (see below), log analysis software and other aggregate tracking technologies. This includes information relating to how you use the Site, including whether you visit certain areas of the Site or whether you click through to an article or blog post, and may also include technical information including the browser name, the type of computer and other information about the User’s means of connecting to our Site, such as the operating system and the Internet service providers utilized and other similar information. Though Victory does not currently utilize any of the technologies described above, it reserves the right to do so in the future.

Use of Cookies

Though the Site does not currently use “cookies” to enhance User experience, it reserves the right to do so in the future. If cookies are used, a User’s web browser places cookies on their hard drive for record-keeping purposes and sometimes to track information about the User. You may modify your browser settings to control the collection of cookies. However, if cookies are used by the Site and you refuse to accept cookies, you may not be able to access some pages or use some of the functions of the Site. Some cookie files remain on your computer’s hard drive unless and until you manually delete the file.

How Victory Uses the Information it Collects

Victory will not sell, exchange or otherwise distribute your personally identifiable information without your consent, except to the extent required by law, in accordance with your instructions, or as identified in this Privacy Policy. Notwithstanding the foregoing, you agree that Victory may sell, assign or transfer information you voluntarily provide to Victory, including personally identifiable information, in connection with any sale of Victory or the il Giallo Osteria & Bar restaurant or business, whether by merger sale of assets or transfer of a controlling interest in the equity securities of Victory.

Victory may use your information, including personally identifiable information, for business purposes including, without limitation, the following:

To improve the quality of your Site visit and to personalize your Site visit.

To bill your credit card when you elect to pay for any products or services online or to credit your credit card in the event that Victory News issues you a refund.

To send marketing communications, newsletters, magazines and other information that you have requested, opted-in to or otherwise agreed to receive.

Also, Victory may use your information, including personally identifiable information, as follows:

Victory may contract with other companies and individuals to perform functions or services on its behalf, such as hosting and maintaining the Site, payment processing, database storage and management, sending email messages and informational newsletters and administering surveys. These service providers may have access to your personally identifiable information, such as your email address, needed to perform their functions, but are restricted from using it for purposes other than providing services for Victory.

Victory has the right to disclose any information about you, including personally identifiable information, or your use of the Site, without your prior permission if Victory has a good faith belief that such action is necessary to: (a) protect and defend the rights, property or safety of Victory or its members, managers, employees, agents, other users of the site, or the public; (b) enforce the Terms of Use for the Site; or (c) respond to claims that any content violates the rights of third parties or is otherwise unlawful. Victory may also disclose information, including your personally identifiable information, as it deems necessary to satisfy any applicable law, regulation, legal process or governmental request.

Victory may share any information you submit to Victory when Victory has your consent to do so, or when Victory needs to share the information in order to provide the information or service you requested.

Victory may use your information to monitor how visitors are using our site.

Victory may use your information to contact you regarding a promotion, contest or survey.

Victory may use your information to uncover and diagnose problems with the Site and servers and for day-to-day system administration needs.

Security

If you provide Victory with your email address or other information in order to register on the Site to be an insider or join the wine club receive a product or service offered by Victory, your email address will be stored on a server located within Victory's offices. Victory follows generally accepted industry standards to protect your personally identifiable information, both during transmission and once Victory receives it, including the use of firewalls and other Internet security measures. However, no method of transmission over the Internet or method of electronic storage is 100% secure, and Victory cannot guarantee its absolute security. Accordingly, Victory expressly disclaims any such obligation.

Third Party Websites

Users may find advertising or other content on the Site that link to the sites and services of Victory’s partners, suppliers, advertisers, sponsors, licensors and other third parties. Victory does not control the content or links that appear on these sites and is not responsible for the practices employed by websites linked to or from the Site. In addition, these sites or services, including their content and links, may be constantly changing. These sites and services may have their own privacy policies and customer service policies. Browsing and interaction on any other website, including websites which have a link to the Site, is subject to that website’s own terms and policies.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

Victory may update this Privacy Policy at any time in its sole discretion. When Victory does update this Privacy Policy, Victory will revise the updated date in the first paragraph of this Privacy Policy and all changes will be effective immediately. Victory encourages Users to frequently check this Privacy Policy for any changes and you acknowledge and agree that it is your responsibility to review this privacy policy periodically and become aware of modifications.

Your Acceptance of These Terms

By using the Site, you signify your acceptance of this Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to this Privacy Policy, please do not use the Site. Your continued use of the Site following the posting of changes to this policy will be deemed your acceptance of those changes.

Contacting Us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, the practices of this Site, or your dealings with this Site, please contact us at:

Il Giallo Osteria & Bar

ilgialloatl.com

contact@ilgialloatl.com