Where was Mayor Bottoms during Wednesday's winter weather?

Wednesday's snow event wasn't one of those historic snowfalls that paralyzed the region, but for the hundreds of thousands of people who couldn't get to work or school, it was still bad enough.

At the height of the bad weather, many were wondering, where was Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms?

Though she was on social media, Bottoms initially chose not to do any on-camera interviews Wednesday.

To us in the media, it was a mistake. But to her team, they probably thought being overly-cautious was the prudent thing to do. Mayor Bottoms has just been on the job for 15 days, and she's had to tackle some big events that some cities don't see in 15 years.

That said, during this kind of weather emergency, the optics of seeing the mayor lead from the front are powerful images that people tend to remember, especially people who were impacted by the ice and snow and felt like the city wasn't doing enough.

Despite the tons of salt and thousands of gallons of brine, the roads still remained dangerous and impassable for most of metro Atlanta. The city opened three warming centers to protect those who were vulnerable to this potentially deadly cold weather.

Mayor Bottoms did provide an interview to CBS46 later Wednesday night while at Chick-fil-A event.

