Where was Mayor Bottoms during Wednesday's winter weather?

It's a tradition at Chick-fil-A restaurant. Camping out under the stars to be one of the first 100 customers in line to receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.More >
It's a tradition at Chick-fil-A restaurant. Camping out under the stars to be one of the first 100 customers in line to receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.More >
At the height of the winter weather Wednesday, many were wondering, where was Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms?More >
At the height of the winter weather Wednesday, many were wondering, where was Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms?More >
If you’ve ever wanted to make an immediate impact and help someone local in need, now there’s a really simple way to do it.More >
If you’ve ever wanted to make an immediate impact and help someone local in need, now there’s a really simple way to do it.More >
Adam Smith, Atlanta's former Chief Procurement Officer, learned his fate Tuesday from a federal judge.More >
Adam Smith, Atlanta's former Chief Procurement Officer, learned his fate Tuesday from a federal judge.More >
Tuesday, the Atlanta based Center for Disease Control spoke with health officials on how to deal with the epidemic.More >
Tuesday, the Atlanta based Center for Disease Control spoke with health officials on how to deal with the epidemic.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
At the height of the winter weather Wednesday, many were wondering, where was Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms?More >
At the height of the winter weather Wednesday, many were wondering, where was Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms?More >
Two kids who were inside a vehicle that was stolen from a QT gas station in College Park were found late Wednesday.More >
Two kids who were inside a vehicle that was stolen from a QT gas station in College Park were found late Wednesday.More >
An Indiana teen has lost his job and now he's worried about his parents after this video of him chanting racial slurs and holding a Nazi flag went viral online.More >
An Indiana teen has lost his job and now he's worried about his parents after this video of him chanting racial slurs and holding a Nazi flag went viral online.More >
Police say a driver lost control in Wednesday's winter weather and hit a house in Stone Mountain.More >
Police say a driver lost control in Wednesday's winter weather and hit a house in Stone Mountain.More >