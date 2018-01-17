Driver loses control, hits house in Stone Mountain

Police say a driver lost control in Wednesday's winter weather and hit a house in Stone Mountain.

The incident occurred in the 5900 block of Gateway Boulevard.

Prior to hitting the house, the driver also hit a pole and fire hydrant, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Crews went to the scene to repair the hydrant, which had water gushing from it.

