Entire story collapses as crews battle blaze at apartment complex

Several residents of a DeKalb County apartment complex have been displaced after fire ripped through the building early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at the Oak Tree Villas apartment complex on Clubhouse Drive in Decatur.

When crews arrived on scene, the top story of the complex was completely engulfed in flames. Dispatchers initially received a call of a person trapped inside but it is unclear if anyone was inside the building.

Crews tried to enter the building but the flames were too intense and they were forced to try another approach.

The fire damaged nine units at the complex and 21 people have been displaced.

No word yet on a cause.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected.

