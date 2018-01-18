University of Alabama student leaves school after video using ra - CBS46 News

University of Alabama student leaves school after video using racial slur goes viral

TUSCALOOSA, AL (CBS46) -

A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday.

A video of the former student using the n-word multiple times went viral on Martin Luther King Day this past Monday, prompting a protest on UA's campus that was organized on Wednesday, CBS Birmingham affiliate WIAT reports.

The video has been viewed over a million times.

