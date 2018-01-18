Victim identified in fatal GDOT truck, train accident in Coweta County

One person is dead after an accident involving a Georgia Dept. of Transportation truck and a train.

The accident happened on Ball Street near Railroad Street in Moreland, Georgia in Coweta County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a GDOT dump truck was traveling east on Johnson Place in Moreland. The truck attempted to cross the train tracks at the intersection of Johnson Place and Railroad Street when it was struck on the passenger side by a train.

The train dragged the truck for several hundred yards. The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Carey Ellerbee, died as a result of the accident.

The intersection contained no crossing arm, just a yield sign.

