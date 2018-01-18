Atlanta lands on Amazon shortlist. Who are we competing with?

A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday.More >
A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
At the height of the winter weather Wednesday, many were wondering, where was Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms?More >
At the height of the winter weather Wednesday, many were wondering, where was Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms?More >
Two kids who were inside a vehicle that was stolen from a QT gas station in College Park were found late Wednesday.More >
Two kids who were inside a vehicle that was stolen from a QT gas station in College Park were found late Wednesday.More >