Atlanta lands on Amazon shortlist. Who are we competing with?

Amazon has released its shortlist of 20 cities for the site of its new, state-of-the-art second headquarters, HQ2.

According to the release, Amazon received 238 proposals from cities all across the country to host the new headquarters.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy, in a statement. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

The 20 cities to make the list were:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

Amazon will now work with each candidate location in the coming months to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company's hiring plans as well as benefit employees and the local community. Amazon expects to name the new location sometime in 2018.

Amazon said HQ2 would be a complete headquarters for the company, not a satellite office, and the company plans to invest over $5 billion and grow the second headquarters to accommodate as many as 50,000 paying jobs. The new headquarters are also expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of additional investment in the surrounding community.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued a statement after learning Atlanta landed on Amazon's shortlist:

We are excited to learn that Atlanta has been included on Amazon's short list. This has been a cooperative effort by the entire region, and we truly believe that Metro Atlanta has the talent, transit and logistics that provides the best location for Amazon’s second headquarters. We look forward to the next steps, and making sure our region remains at the top of the list.

