Next week marks the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Decision legalizing abortion nationwide. The ruling allows for legal abortions during an entire pregnancy but permits states to regulate late term abortions.

People on both sides of this controversial legislation will be sounding off loudly leading up to the March for Life in Washington D.C. where the group estimates at least 100,000 people will take to the streets. The arguments haven’t changed all that much but there is one new approach moving activists off the picket lines and into mobile pregnancy centers.

It’s called “Save the Storks,” a pro-life ministry founded by Joe and Ann Baker in 2011. It started with one sonogram equipped Mercedes Benz van.

The concept puts into action the old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words.” The group partners with local pregnancy centers who own and operate the vehicles outside abortion clinics. The “Save the Storks” mobile reaches out to women offering a free sonogram picture of their pregnant stomach before they proceed into the abortion clinic for their appointment. “Save the Storks” believes if women can see their unborn child alive inside them the choice will be clear.

The organizations website claims four out of every five women who board the Stork Bus choose not to have an abortion. Some abortion providers call this and other “guerrilla-anti-choice” moves shaming tactics and medically risky. It’s hard to imagine a sonogram is any riskier than an abortion. We are so fortunate to have access to this type of technology, not available in 1973 when Roe v. Wade became law.

“Save the Storks” now has 40 such vans across the country including here in Thomasville and Rincon, Georgia.

If we want to be about more choices for women isn’t this a choice worth looking at? No one is reporting that women are forced to go into the “Save the Storks” van. I know the sonogram picture of my unborn baby changed the way I look at the world around me.

I’m Joyce Oscar

