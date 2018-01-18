Elderly man killed in Jackson County house fire

State investigators with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office is investigating a house fire that killed an elderly man in Jackson County on Wednesday morning.

Leroy Johnson, 80, died Wednesday morning after his Jefferson home was destroyed in a fire. The investigation determined the fire to be accidental after discovering the fire was caused by the improper use of smoking materials.

Johnson’s body was found in his bedroom, and state investigators believe he was smoking in bed when the fire started.

