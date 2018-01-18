Athens-Clarke Co. Police investigating drive-by shooting

Athens-Clarke County police officers are investigating after a house was damaged in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a residence on Creek Stone Court around 1 a.m. Thursday in regards to the shots fired. The person at the home told police that he was in the bathroom when he heard a loud noise and felt something fly by his head.

The victim said he heard a few more shots, so he laid on the ground for cover. Officers noted 12 shots hit the home, and also noticed damage on the inside of the home.

The victim was unable to describe the suspect or suspects, but a witness was able to provide a vehicle description of an older white sedan that was seen leaving the scene moments after the shots were fired.

No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott Blair at scott.blair@athensclarkecounty.com or 706-613-3330 ext. 292.

