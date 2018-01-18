Athens-Clarke Co. Police investigating drive-by shooting

A man and a 16 year-old juvenile, both suspected of stealing a vehicle with two children inside, are in police custody after being arrested in Clayton County.More >
A man and a 16 year-old juvenile, both suspected of stealing a vehicle with two children inside, are in police custody after being arrested in Clayton County.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to identify alleged suspects in a recent theft.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to identify alleged suspects in a recent theft.More >
Athens-Clarke County police officers are investigating after a house was damaged in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning.More >
Athens-Clarke County police officers are investigating after a house was damaged in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning.More >
Detectives has obtained a warrant for Jones arrest following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jalen Camron.More >
Detectives has obtained a warrant for Jones arrest following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jalen Camron.More >
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her small children inside a cold vehicle while she shopped at a Home Depot location in Atlanta.More >
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her small children inside a cold vehicle while she shopped at a Home Depot location in Atlanta.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday.More >
A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday.More >