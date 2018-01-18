GCPD needs your help to identify alleged theft suspects

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to identify alleged suspects in a recent theft.

A victim lost their wallet on Dec. 11 at Walmart on Buford Drive in Buford. Immediately after the theft, the victim realized that many of the credit cards inside the wallet were fraudulently used at the Kroger on Cumming Highway in Sugar Hill.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 17-115301

