Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces search committees for new administration cabinet positions

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in a news conference on Thursday members of her transition team would be charged with leading search committees for key cabinet positions for the administration.

With support from the Atlanta Committee for Progress, each search committee will being the process of identifying and evaluating candidates for General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Chief Procurement Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Education Officer, Fire Chief, Commissioner of Human Resources and Chief Information Officer.

“As we work to ensure that all Atlantans have the opportunity to share in our city’s success, it is imperative that we find the right department leaders,” said Mayor Bottoms in a release. “I look forward to the recommendations put forth by the search committees, as I am confident they will identify qualified candidates who share in my commitment to providing excellent services while advancing equity, affordability and mobility in our city.”

Co-chairs to lead each of the cabinet search committees are as follows:

General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

David Abney, Chairman & CEO, UPS

Carol Tomé, CFO & Executive Vice President, The Home Depot, Inc.

Chief Procurement Officer

Douglas J. Hertz, Chairman & CEO, United Distributors, Inc.

Shan Cooper, Chief Transformation Officer, WestRock

Chief Operating Officer

Larry Gellerstedt, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Cousins Properties

Vicki Palmer, former Executive Vice President, Finance & Administration of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc.

Chief Education Officer

Bill Rogers, Chairman & CEO, SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Virginia Hepner, Former Corporate Executive & Arts Leader

Fire Chief

Keith Parker, President & CEO, Goodwill of North Georgia

Dr. Catherine Ross, Professor of City Planning & Civil Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

Commissioner of Human Resources

Marty Flanagan, President & CEO, Invesco Ltd.

Helen Smith Price, Vice President, Global Community Affairs, The Coca-Cola Company and President, The Coca-Cola Foundation

Chief Information Officer

Claire Lewis “Yum” Arnold, CEO, Leapfrog Services

David Cummings, CEO, Atlanta Ventures

This announcement comes on the heels of Amazon’s announcement of its shortlist for its second headquarters, HQ2. Atlanta made the list with 19 other countries across the country and Canada.

