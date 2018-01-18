Fire victims forced to pay

For the past two weeks, it has been a real struggle for David and Renee Symonette and their four children. They've been cramped inside a motel room after their new home was destroyed by a fire.



"I was trying to get money back and then I also asked them if I could move into a different place," said Renee Symonette. "They told me no, they're not leasing, they're trying to move people out of here. "

Symonette said she paid the Avondale Forest apartments approximately $1500 to live at the complex, but before she could move in she lost everything.

"At least give me a place, give me a place for my kids," said Symonette. "Technically I'm not even asking for the money back. All I'm asking is for a place for my kids.

Management did not relocate the family to another unit on the property. So they've been living in this motel room, paid for by a good Samaritan. But, it won't last and she's afraid they'll soon be homeless.

"I've been there where nobody cares about you, but I've got 4 kids that I've got to care for," said Symonette.

So CBS46 tried to ask management about their plans for relocating families who were impacted by the fire. Instead, they asked us to leave.

"We struggle every week to try and come up with money to pay for basically to have a roof over my kids head," said Symonette. "I don't care about me, but my kids."

