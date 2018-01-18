Amazon's HQ2 could lead to higher rent, home prices in Atlanta

After much of the snow that fell on Wednesday melted during the recent warm up in temperatures, a refreeze overnight is likely the cause of a two vehicle crash involving a Fulton County police cruiser.More >
After much of the snow that fell on Wednesday melted during the recent warm up in temperatures, a refreeze overnight is likely the cause of a two vehicle crash involving a Fulton County police cruiser.More >
The deep freeze and the snow left more than just streets and roads covered in ice.More >
The deep freeze and the snow left more than just streets and roads covered in ice.More >
Atlanta is now on the shortlist to be home for Amazon's second headquarters. One of the factors that made Atlanta attractive is affordable housing.More >
Atlanta is now on the shortlist to be home for Amazon's second headquarters. One of the factors that made Atlanta attractive is affordable housing.More >
Marcus Taylor had the day off with schools across metro Atlanta closed yesterday.More >
Marcus Taylor had the day off with schools across metro Atlanta closed yesterday.More >
It's a tradition at Chick-fil-A restaurant. Camping out under the stars to be one of the first 100 customers in line to receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.More >
It's a tradition at Chick-fil-A restaurant. Camping out under the stars to be one of the first 100 customers in line to receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
The cheerleaders can be heard in the video using racial slurs then laughing.More >
A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday.More >
A University of Alabama student repeatedly used a racial slur in videos posted on social media, prompting immediate condemnation from school officials and her apparent expulsion Wednesday.More >