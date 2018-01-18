Fiber optics ruins photography school's image

An Atlanta photography school off Cheshire Bridge Road has been dealing with a situation that is anything but picture perfect.

Someone installed fiber optic tubing in front of the studio's new sign, but who?

At the Atlanta School of Photography, instructors will train your eye. The school opened last March. Sara Keith, the school's director, has had some challenging shoots. In a setting where image is everything, this image, this giant fiber optic tube, needs to go.

"It's just a tube but being a new business there's so much at stake," said Keith.

The tube mysteriously appeared over the summer. There's a google fiber flag on the ground, the tube itself is clearly marked. So who's tube is it? No one knows.

"I've called everybody in the area who does fiber optic work, I've called google fiber I've called ATT people have come out here to take a look at it personally and they've said it's not ours and walk away," said Keith.

CBS46 didn't care who's tube it was. So we made some calls.

AT&T responded first. It did not put the tube in. But as a community service, AT&T removed it.

The crew leveled out the ground, planted some grass, and threw down some hay.

For the first time in a long time the entrance to Atlanta school of photography is picture perfect.

We still don't know who done it, but we're glad AT&T stepped up to to the plate.

