Paulding County officer comes to rescue of boy with special needs

As winter weather blew through metro Atlanta on Wednesday, a woman received the gift of a lifetime from a Paulding County police officer who braved the elements to help her special needs child.

Lindsay Low Fulcher says she was desperate because she was unable to pick up her son's medication from he pharmacy so she took a chance and posted a plea to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office page.

Fulcher says her son Jakub, who has special needs, was miserable because of a swollen throat and ear infection. She says she messaged the department, asking if anyone could help her out.

Officer Ashley Henson was monitoring the department's Facebook feed when he saw the request. He quickly jumped in his cruiser, picked up the prescription and delivered it to the Fulcher home.

Fulcher also posted a video of little Jakub thanking Officer Henson

