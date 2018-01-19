Family, friends desperate to find Atlanta woman missing since January 5

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Atlanta woman who was last seen two weeks ago.

Natalie White, 41, was last seen during the early morning hours on January 5 at a home on Gartrell Street in Atlanta.

She's described as a white female standing about 5'7" tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has curly brown hair, blue eyes and has numerous tattoos on her arms and shoulders.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police at 404-546-5700. A cash reward is being offered.

