Icy roads likely the cause as Fulton County PD cruiser, vehicle collide

After much of the snow that fell on Wednesday melted during the recent warm up in temperatures, a refreeze overnight is likely the cause of a two vehicle crash involving a Fulton County police cruiser.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Old National Highway near Pleasant Hill Road in South Fulton.

It is unclear who was at fault but both vehicles were badly damaged. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage while the police cruiser's windshield was broken out.

The officer is reported to have sustained a broken arm while the other driver had a possible head injury. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the roadway was extremely icy when the crash occurred.

