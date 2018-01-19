Men accused of passing fake bills at two area Toys-R-Us locations

Police are searching for two men accused of passing fake $50 bills at a Fayette County Toys-R-Us location and a Babies-R-Us in Coweta County.

The Fayetteville Police Department posted pictures of the two men on Thursday. They're accused of purchasing $460 in Lego sets from both stores.

The two men were caught on surveillance video on January 5.

If you have any information on the crimes, you're asked to contact Fayetteville Police.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.