Surgery chief walks through snow and ice to make it to hospital

The Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Children's Hospital of Atlanta didn't let the snow and ice get in the way of him doing his duty.

Dr. Dean McKenzie, who lives a mile away from the facility, braved the elements and walked to the hospital to make sure his services were available.

Several people who have been helped in the past graciously posted their appreciation and shared memories of previous miracles performed by Dr. McKenzie.

The post has been shared over 2,000 times and has over 13,000 interactions.

