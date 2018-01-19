Mom upset after 5-year-old son left on cold school bus for hours

An Alabama mother is outraged after her 5-year-old son was reportedly left alone on a cold school bus for hours. (Source: WBRC via CNN)

(WBRC/CNN) – An Alabama mother is outraged after her 5-year-old son was reportedly left alone on a cold school bus for hours.

Tayanna McKenzie said her son, Isaiah, is doing okay after the incident on Thursday but she still “wants answers.”

She said Isaiah, who is in kindergarten, got on the bus around 8:40 a.m. Staff at Grantswood Community School in Birmingham apparently called the mom just after three o’clock, saying her son was left on the bus.

“It’s been 14, 18 degrees this morning and my child was left on the school bus,” McKenzie said. "He could have frozen to death, anything."

Jefferson County School officials are now reviewing surveillance video from the bus. Each school bus is equipped with cameras, which continue to record several minutes after the bus is turned off.

Walter Gonsoulin, the deputy superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, said the drivers are also trained to perform a safety check to ensure all the students make it off the bus.

"I'm a parent myself,” said Gonsoulin. “I know how it is, and being an employee of Jefferson County, we take this very seriously. We want to find out exactly what happened.”

Gonsoulin said the school district will be very transparent in this investigation and if the bus driver is at fault, will take swift action.

