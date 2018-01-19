Man crashes vehicle into DeKalb County creek

A man is recovering after crashing a dump truck into a creek in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

The crash happened off Harts Mill Road in Brookhaven. Harts Mill is currently closed between Ashford Dunwoody to Bubbling Creek Road as crews work to clear the scene.

The man, who works for Kines Construction Services in Covington, sustained minor injuries but is expected to be okay. He told police the brakes on his vehicle failed and he made the choice to drive into the creek rather than crash into nearby Marist High School.

Residents who live in the area, like Jimmy Searles, is thankful the man veered off into the woods rather than striking the school.

"I think he made a good decision to plow through the woods," said Searles. "If he had gone through it the way the traffic is on Ashford Dunwoody, he would have ended up in the field at the high school."

A HAZMAT team was brought in because the truck was leaking diesel fuel but police say there's no danger to the public.

