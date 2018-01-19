DeKalb County Police investigating fatal shooting on Golf Vista Circle

DeKalb County police officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 4500 block of Golf Vista Circle.

According to officials, a 32-year-old white male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim has since died from his wounds.

Detectives are searching the area and Crime Scene investigators are processing the scene.

Not much is known at this time

