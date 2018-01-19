Mark Amerman named new police chief of Henry County

Henry County has announced a new police chief, and he was hired from within the department. Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Amerman was named by Henry County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews on January 17.

Amerman has been with the department for 24 years and has served as Deputy Chief for nearly four years.

“We have great police officers and employees at the Henry County Police Department, and I am honored to be appointed as their chief,” said Amerman. “I am very excited about moving the department forward by combining traditional methods and innovative approaches to meet our future challenges.”

Former Police Chief Keith Nichols vacated the position last summer when he retired. The department had been under the direction of Sheriff Keith McBrayer for the past six months while the police chief search was conducted.

Chief Amerman is a Georgia P.O.S.T. Instructor Certified, a graduate of Georgia SWAT School, and the U.S. Army SWAT and Counter Sniper schools. In 2009, he graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and in July 2013, he successfully completed a 400-hour Georgia Law Enforcement Professional Management/Supervision Program at the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. Amerman is also a graduate of Argosy University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2018 at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building in the Community Room.

