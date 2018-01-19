Two young rappers create video to help DeKalb County Animal Shelter

The kennels are full at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter in Chamblee.

The overcrowding issue is due in large part to a dog fighting ring that was busted in DeKalb County a few weeks ago.

Some of those animals were a risk to humans and were euthanized, but there are many others here that need a home before it’s too late, so the shelter found a unique way to get the word out.

More than 400 dogs are packed inside the facility creating an overcrowding issue which is now putting some of these animal lives in jeopardy.

“The no-kill rate is about 90 percent, and we are in the high 80s right now,” said Lifeline Animal Project’s Karen Hirsh. “So yes, if nobody would come in and adopt and nobody would foster and help us out we would have to do that. We vehemently do not want to do that.”

So staff at the shelter asked a couple of local kids to help them increase their adoption awareness by creating a rap video. In less than a week, 11-year-old Caden Freeman, AKA King Caden, and his 20-year-old cousin Josh McClintock, AKA Midnight J, wrote and released a hit.

“We happen to make music, they happen to need the word to get out and it just so happened to come together like God planned it or something, I don’t know,” McClintock said.

The two kids recorded the lyrics at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta and shot the video at the shelter with one goal in mind.

“All it is, is about helping dogs get adopted,” Freeman said.

“It’s like this, we love making music and we love animals, and so when they asked us to do it, it’s like why not do it, you know?” McClintock said.

“I’ve got to say they’re doing a lot for us by creating this wonderful video and taking their own free time and trying to save lives,” Hirsh said.

The shelter is looking for foster families and will provide everything necessary if interested. Also, if you want to adopt a dog, it’s about $80, but they’re always offering deals.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.