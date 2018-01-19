APS issues snow make-up days survey to students, parents, teachers

Atlanta Public School students got another snow day, and it's the third one this week.

This the seventh day that students have missed due to weather since August, but a quick survey from the school system could determine possible make up days.

"When i saw that they were asking and all of the options, who ever put it together should be commended," said Verdaillia Turner, the President of Atlanta Federation of Teachers.

Turner welcomed the idea of a survey asking not only parents and students about weather make up day options but also teachers.

"Employees need to be asked often and about everything in terms of what's going to affect the classroom," said Turner.

She says teachers have one of the most important jobs.

"Educating our young people and raising them up for the industry, the U.S. Armed Services, pharmaceuticals, etc," said Turner.

The APS survey lists six options for possible make up day solutions including during winter break, on professional E-learning days or adding some time to the start and end of certain days.

Superintendent Carstarphen writes in the survey that the APS charter with the Georgia Department of Education doesn't require the make up days but she is concerned about the loss of instructional time.

Turner says starting with teacher input is key because according to her usually it is not included.

"The professional solutions are not derived from the classrooms, again we want to see this embellished, I think that I can be trusted, I been here all my life."

