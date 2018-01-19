Natural remedies to fight the flu

This year, the flu is widespread in all but Hawaii. It has killed five people in Georgia and flu season hasn't even peaked yet.

Natural remedies are especially popular. They're made from things you might even have in your kitchen right now.

"There are some natural things you can do to deal with the flu," said Dr. Bindiya Ghandi

Ghandi is an integrated and functional medicine family practitioner. She says Tami-flu isn't the only thing that can help people with this year's nasty virus.

"One of my favorites is Andrographis. I love this you take one to two tabs every 4-6 hours and it decreases the duration of the flu," said Ghandi.

Ghandi also also recommends making a turmeric golden milk latte if you already have the flu.

"A non dairy alternative is perfect. You take a little bit of milk. One table spoon of turmeric, take one table spoon of minooka honey and fresh grated giners warm it up," said Ghandi.

But not all doctors agree that natural remedies are the way to go.

"We say that everyone should come in get tested and treated...take the medicine that have been evidence based proven that it can help with the symptoms," said Ghandi.

Most commonly used to treat the flu, Tamiflu but depending on your insurance it can cost up to $175. Still Dr. Divya Bansal says with the flu death count rising each day.

"We have already had multiple deaths in Georgia because of the flu," said Bansal. Children are dying because if the flu is not treated it can lead to other respiratory infections and Pneumonia."

One prevention most doctors agree on is to take vitamin D supplements to help prevent getting sick in the first place.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.