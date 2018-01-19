Local impact of government shutdown

When you think of government shut down you think of the closure of local sites and national parks like this one the MLK but the local impacts are far reaching.

"They can't come to work", said Cassius F. Butts the former Obama Administration Executive Office appointee. Butts is referring to about all the nonessential federal government employees hat will have no choice but to say home, if the government shuts down.

"It is unlawful because you’re not protected with things such as insurance, so that's why the employees are asked to stay home," added Butts

Essential employees will remain on job and the litmus test to determine who that includes is simply any position is vital to government operations and national security, which Butts says excludes thousands of government employees. "Almost ever department that you can think of course, the United States Small Business Administration, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Labor, Social Security just to name a few."

For the public that means a potential delay in getting your tax return, filing for passports and social security services, as well as VA and HUD payments.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.