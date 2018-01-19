Newton County teacher accused of choking student

A Newton County middle school teacher was arrested and charged after being accused of choking a student.

Jacob Hoke, a Liberty Middle School teacher, has been charged with cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, and battery.

Authorities arrived at the school Friday, January 5, 2018 and was told a 13-year-old student was choked by Hoke.

Hoke bonded out of the Newton County Jail January 18.

