Semi-truck hit by train after getting stuck on tracks

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Norcross Police
NORCROSS, GA (CBS46) -

A semi-truck was severely damaged after being hit by a train in Norcross.

Authorities say the semi-truck was traveling west on Holcomb Bridge Road when it crossed over the railroad tracks and got stuck. The train was not able to stop in time to avoid the truck.

There were no injuries involved in this accident.

