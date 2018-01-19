Woman caught on surveillance using stolen ID to cash check

Dawson County authorities are searching for a female suspect caught on surveillance trying to cash a check with a stolen ID.

Authorities say a 2016 Chevy Tahoe was broken into at Coldstone Creamery located on Highway 400 South on January 6, 2018. Credit cards and an identification card were stolen from the vehicle.

The woman in the photo tried to use the ID to cash a check at Regions bank in Alpharetta.

If anyone can identify this female or has any information please contact the Dawson County Sheriff's Department.

