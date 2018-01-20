Gwinnett Co. SWAT standoff ends in suicide

A gunman who shot his neighbor multiple times has fatally shot himself following a nearly six-hour SWAT standoff.

At 7:15 a.m. the shooter turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on him near Old Norcross-Tucker Road.

“We don’t know that there’s anything other than they were neighbors,” said Jacob Albright with the Gwinnett County Police Department. “We don’t know what the motive is for the entire incident, for the shooting itself.”

Police say Crystal Bell was in the shooter’s house when the two got into a fight.

As she tried to leave, police say the suspect shot both her and his own dog.

“He might have bitten her,” said the victim’s boyfriend Cameron Heinz. “She said there was a chunk out of her hand and they kind of had a little shakedown, and she fought him off with a fire poker just to push him off. She tried to run back to the house where they were all at and I guess from that point he opened fire.”

Bell was shot once in the chest and once in the arm around 1 a.m. on the 6000 block of Glenbrook Drive.

She was able to call 911 herself and was taken to the hospital.

The gunman evaded police for hours.

SWAT surrounded his house but he was able to escape through his backyard with a handgun.

“He was able to make it through a few backyards as he made his way toward Old Norcross-Tucker Road,” Albright said. “As he neared Old Norcross-Tucker Road he was surrounded. SWAT officers were trying to make contact with him, at which point he used the gun that he was armed with and he shot himself once.”

As for Bell, family tells CBS46 she is alert and talking, and expected to be okay. Bell also had two little girls in her house who heard the gunshots.

“He was strange sometimes but he was like a really nice guy,” Heinz said, “I know he had a good heart and stuff because if I ever had a question about my car he would help me with that.”

An arrest and search warrant for the suspects’ home were issued prior to the fatal shooting.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

