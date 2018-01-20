Man involved in Gwinnett Co. SWAT standoff shoots himself

At 7:15 a.m. the shooter turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on him near Old Norcross-Tucker Road.More >
Dawson County authorities are searching for a female suspect caught on surveillance trying to cash a check with a stolen ID.More >
A man and a 16 year-old juvenile, both suspected of stealing a vehicle with two children inside, are in police custody after being arrested in Clayton County.More >
DeKalb County police officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 4500 block of Golf Vista Circle.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to identify alleged suspects in a recent theft.More >
Authorities say the semi-truck was traveling west on Holcomb Bridge Road when it crossed over the railroad tracks and got stuck.More >
An Atlanta photography school off Cheshire Bridge Road has been dealing with a situation that is anything but picture perfect.More >
Several crashes across metro Atlanta are causing traffic nightmares as many roads are closed or have lanes blocked.More >
Police are investigating a homicide in Gwinnett County. The incident occurred on Rockbridge Court and Jimmy Cater Blvd.More >
A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >
A California man who enjoyed eating sushi every day discovered a giant tapeworm had been living inside his body.More >
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >
A man and a 16 year-old juvenile, both suspected of stealing a vehicle with two children inside, are in police custody after being arrested in Clayton County.More >
