Man involved in Gwinnett Co. SWAT standoff shoots himself

A gunman who shot his neighbor multiple times has fatally shot himself following a nearly six-hour SWAT standoff.

At 7:15 a.m. the shooter turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on him near Old Norcross-Tucker Road.

Police say the victim was shot once in the chest and once in the arm around 1 a.m. on the 6000 block of Glenbrook Drive.

She was able to dial 911 following the shooting, and was alert and conscious while transported to a local hospital.

An arrest and search warrant for the suspects’ home were issued prior to the fatal shooting.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

