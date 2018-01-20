Armed robbery suspect killed in police shootout

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are on the scene of an officer shootout at a Walmart Shopping Center in Dunwoody.

Police say a suspect committed an armed robbery at a Kroger on the 8000 block of Holocomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.

Soon after he was spotted at the Walmart on the 5000 block of Winter Chapel Road in Dunwoody.

A shootout ensued when police attempted to apprehend the suspect.

He was sent to an area hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.