Coca Cola has big plans to go green

Coca-Cola is promising to go green in a big way.

The Atlanta-based company says it'll attempt to collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one sole by the year 2030.

The CEO also hopes in that year, the Coke bottles you are drinking from will be made of 50 percent recycled material.

Coca-Cola says their goal is to set a new global standard for beverage packaging.

